Rhea Seehorn Shortform Series ‘Cooper’s Bar’ Gets Full 30-Minute Episode Season As AMC Netorks Expands Content Room Slate

AMC Networks’ Content Room is expanding its slate of originals, including a Season 2 for Rhea Seehorn’s series Cooper’s Bar at IFC.

The series is expanding from its first season short-form format to 30-minute episodes that will premiere on the linear network IFC, before moving to other platforms.nThe show’s entire ensemble, including Lou Mustillo and Seehorn, will be returning, along with new guest stars Whitney Cummings and Patrick Fabian.

The Content Room, created in 2020, has produced a number of branded properties tied to AMC shows. Another of its ventures was Bottomless Brunch at Colman’s, featuring Colman Domingo of Fear the Walking Dead.

On Monday, AMC Networks also announced that Domingo would be hosting a new show for the Content Room, titled You Are Here. The travel/memoir show produced by ZeroPointZero is currently completing production of season one with episodes devoted to Savannah, Philadelphia, New York and Chicago. The first season is scheduled to premiere across AMC, Sundance TV, IFC and WE tv, starting on Juneteenth.

“This year’s Content Room Originals boast alignment with some of AMCN’s biggest franchises and fan-favorite talent.” said Kim Granito, head of marketing for AMC Networks. “By listening to what our fans want, and developing with an eye towards partner collaboration, the opportunities for success are unlimited.”

Additional Content Room Originals in production or development include:

Night Island, a six-part short-form series based on Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and The Queen of the Damned, will follow a pair of art thieves intending to steal a legendary painting who go undercover on Night Island. However, they don’t realize what kind of creatures call the island home and how much danger they are truly in, as this is secretly a vacation hideaway for the undead. This show is written by Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire Season 2 writer Jonathan Ceniceroz and is overseen by the team at Mark Johnson’s Gran Via. It will premiere across all AMC Networks digital, streaming and linear platforms in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Show Me More returns for another season, with a mix of on-set exclusives and documentries, revealing cast interviews and even closer “you-are-there” access to showrunners, talent and production locations. After proving to be hugely popular with fans across digital, social and AVOD/FAST platforms and AMC+, new installments will appear as aftershows following season finales on linear and streaming. The package will also expand to include a suite of all-access behind-the-scenes exclusives just for AMC+ subscribers.

Jim Chee: Private Eye, a spin-off from the world of Dark Winds, is a six-part shortform scripted noir series followes Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) as he takes on his first case as a reservation private detective, in an homage to films like Rear Window with a nod to noir comedies like The Big Lebowski. Written by Lauren Augarten and Shandton Williams II from the Dark Winds writer’s room, overseen by director Steven Paul Judd, Navajo story consultant Rhiana Yazzie, and showrunner John Wirth.

More Tales from the TWDU (working title) is a six-part shortform scripted series taking place in the expanding world of The Walking Dead Universe. This will be overseen by TWDU creative head Scott Gimple.

In The Kitchen with Harry (working title) is a half-hour series for linear, digital and streaming, in which Harry Hamlin — fan-favorite actor, writer and entrepreneur who is currently starring in AMC’s Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches — shares his secrets for a successful dinner party with the help of world-class chef (and his beloved niece!), Renee Guilbault. Harry will welcome viewers into his culinary happy space — his kitchen. Each episode features guests from across the pop culture spectrum who will dine with Harry and Renee.

Night Market, which is also connected to Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe, last year’s virtual shopping sensation The Night Market (an e-commerce experience only open during vampire hours) is developing real world debut via sunset-to-sunrise pop-ups.