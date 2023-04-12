‘Rennervations’: Jeremy Renner Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Snowplow Accident; Says Show “Moves The Needle A Lot” In His Life

Jeremy Renner made his first red carpet appearance since the snowplow accident for the April 11 premiere of Rennervations.

The Disney+ series, which premieres April 12, follows the actor giving back to communities around the world as he Renner-vates trucks and buses from his massive, Nevada-based fleet into unique, purpose-filled vehicles.

Hundreds of people attended the Westwood, CA. premiere, including Disney CEO Bob Iger and Disney Entertainment Co-Chairmen Dana Walden. Before the premiere, the Hawkeye star walked the red carpet with a cane and chatted with reporters, who were told to avoid questions about Renner’s health.

“Working on this show is not work, it’s always a lot of fun, good laughter and really good causes. It really actually moves the needle a lot for people and it certainly moves the needle a lot for me in my life,” he told Deadline.

The actor said that working on Rennervations “means the world” to him as he works to give opportunities to kids so they can be inspired. The first episode follows Renner and his team as they create a mobile recording studio for a Chicago-based kids’ program.

“It’s a wonderful blessing to be united in beliefs and thoughts and actionability with others,” he told Deadline. “To do things with kids [and] give them the opportunities. I’ve always been a big mouthpiece for kids and they deserve the opportunities. I think it alleviates the issues that kids get in trouble with later in life. Kids need to be inspired [and] need the opportunities to be inspired. They don’t always have the environment to have that and it frustrates the hell out of me. Kids are the best dreamers on the planet.”

After the premiere, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel hosted a panel with Renner and members of the cast.

Renner received a standing ovation.

“Did something happen?” Kimmel asked Renner in response. He later asked Renner if he had any plans to repurpose the 14,000-lb snowcat that ran over him on Jan. 1.

“It’s a necessity on the property,” Renner responded. “Mom wants to light it on fire and have a big ol’ party. The thing is amazing. I love this thing. I just have to learn how to drive it better.”

Renner has made great progress following the near-death accident that occurred while he was trying to help his nephew. More than 30 of his bones were broken when his plow ran over him.

While in the hospital, though, he urged Disney+ not to delay the premiere of Rennervations.

“I feel like I’m half a jerk sometimes,” Renner said during the panel, who added that he doesn’t feel like he deserves all the positive attention.

“He’s worth it,” responded Rennervation co-host Rory Millikin. “He doesn’t understand how worth it he really is.”

