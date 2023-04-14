‘Renfield’ Star Nicholas Hoult Talks About The Ones That Got Away

Nicholas Hoult has been in a few films you might have heard of. He’s been a young version of X-Men’s blue mutant The Beast, and was in George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road.

He’s now making the rounds for his latest role in Renfield. But even with all that on his resume, he can’t help but wonder what might have been if he’d landed a few other roles.

There was the time he was up for Matt Reeves’ The Batman. He was also vying for a supporting role with Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick. Then there’s the Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning installments. All of them potentially career-changing.

“I screen-tested for [‘The Batman’] and didn’t get it,” Hoult told The Guardian. “Screen-tested for ‘Top Gun,’ didn’t get it. Then I got the call from Tom Cruise: ‘Hey, how about “Mission Impossible?” ‘Ok. Got it. Then I had to drop out because I was already attached to do some more of ‘The Great.’”

That said, Hoult admits there’s othing to complain about. He’s got such parts in the acclaimed The Menu, Taylor Sheridan’s Those Who Wish Me Dead, Oscar-winning film The Favourite, and the upcoming horror remake, Nosferatu.

Meanwhile, he’s got Renfield duties. And he is reportedly starring in Clint Eastwood’s next film, Juror No. 2.