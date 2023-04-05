Searchlight Pictures’ Rock Opera ‘O’Dessa’ Adds Regina Hall 

EXCLUSIVE: Regina Hall (Honk for Jesus. Save your Soul.) has closed a deal to star alongside Sadie Sink, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Murray Bartlett in O’Dessa, Searchlight Pictures‘ original rock opera from writer-director Geremy Jasper (Patti Cake$), which commences production in Croatia in May.

Set in a post-apocalyptic future, O’Dessa follows Sink’s same-name farm girl on an epic quest to recover a cherished family heirloom. Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love (Harrison) – but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test.

Hall’s role is under wraps, though we know the project will feature original songs penned and produced by Jasper and Jason Binnick. Michael Gottwald will produce for the Department of Motion Pictures, along with Noah Stahl, and Rodrigo Teixeira for RT Features. Executive producers include Jonathan Montepare, Dan Janvey and Lourenço Sant’Anna. SVP Taylor Friedman and Creative Executive Cornelia Burleigh are overseeing the project for Searchlight Pictures, reporting to Heads of Production and Development Katie Goodson-Thomas and DanTram Nguyen.

Hall recently landed an NAACP Image Award nomination recognizing her performance in the miniseries The Best Man: The Final Chapters, which helped build some streaming-wars momentum for Peacock as the platform’s first original project to register in Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming rankings. She prior to that starred in and produced Focus Features, Peacock and Monkeypaw‘s dark comedy Honk for Jesus. Save your Soul., which garnered critical acclaim and sold for $8.5M out of last year’s Sundance Film Festival, bringing her Independent Spirit and NAACP Image Award nominations.

Hall has also exec produced and starred in Mariama Diallo’s Prime Video psychological horror pic Master, as well as Uni’s fantasy comedy Little, also producing and starring alongside Don Cheadle in the Showtime comedy series, Black Monday. Other major, recent titles for the multi-hyphenate include Uni’s ensemble comedy Girls Trip, which has a sequel in development after grossing over $140M worldwide, David E. Kelley’s Hulu drama series Nine Perfect Strangers, George Tillman Jr.’s Fox drama The Hate U Give and the SXSW-premiering dramedy Support the Girls, which led her to become the New York Film Critics Circle Awards’ first African-American winner of Best Actress in 2018.

Hall’s production company, Rh Negative, has a first-look deal with Showtime. She most recently signed on to produce and star in director Jim Strouse’s horror comedy Breitenbush and is represented by APA.