‘Red Skies’ Star Annie Shapero Signs With Verve

EXCLUSIVE: Red Skies star Annie Shapero has signed with Verve Talent and Literary Agency.

The Australian-UK actress’ first major role was in Red Skies, the Israeli drama from the team behind the original Euphoria, and is next up appearing in an FX pilot.

Red Skies debuted last month at Series Mania, where it was in International Competition. Shapero plays Jenny, an American journalist forced to pick a side when an unlikely friendship between an Israeli and a Palestinian is tested when tragedy strikes. Euphoria‘s Ron Leshem and Daniel Amsel co-created the series with Amit Cohen.

The series comes from Yoav Gross Productions alongside U.S. firms Red82 and Nebo Content for Reshet 13, with Shistel’s Alon Zingman is set to direct. Amir Khoury, Maor Schwitzer and Alona Sa’ar are among the other stars.

Shapero is also set to star in the pilot of FX drama The Border, which is based on the third book in Don Winslow’s bestselling Cartel Trilogy. Frank Blake, Sebastián Buitrón and Luis Bordonada are also starring.

Produced by FX Productions, the pilot is set for production in Mexico. The show is billed as “an epic saga that reveals the dark truths about America’s failed 50-year war on drugs.” Shapero will play Nora Hayden, a jaded teenager who becomes a high-class sex worker.

Shapero continues to be repped by Karli Doumanis at Zero Gravity Management and Collective Talent in Australia.