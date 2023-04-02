Skip to main content
‘Reba’ Cast Reunion at Reba McEntire Concert Once Again Starts Those Rumors On Return

The oft-rumored ‘Rebareboot has yet another clue.

Cast member Melissa Peterman submitted three posts on Instagram from a recent reunion of the CW sitcom’s gang, who all came out to support country superstar and head of the TV family Reba McEntire at a concert.

The original series ran from 2001 to 2007 on The WB and The CW. It now airs in syndication on multiple channels, keeping the show alive for a large segment of fans.

Reunion talk briefly heated up when Peterman and McEntire were tabbed for “The Hammer,” a 2023 Lifetime original movie. But right now, there’s nothing official, much as fans desire it.

