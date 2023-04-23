Ray Romano Underwent Surgery After Doctors Found 90 Percent Blockage In Major Artery

Ray Romano is probably taking a hard pass on fried eggs in bacon grease these days.

The Everybody Loves Raymond star told Marc Maron on this WTF Podcast that he had a stent installed after doctors found a 90 percent blockage in his main artery.

“I got kind of lucky that we found it,” said Romano, who admitted that his doctor told him years ago to take a statin for his cholesterol. But Romano ignored him.

“I had high cholesterol 20 years ago and my guy always told me, ‘why don’t we start going on the statin,’ and every time I said let me do it myself,” Romano said. “I would go home and eat a little healthier, get it down a couple ticks. It was 280 and now its 220. He’d go, ‘you gotta get it down even more.’ I’d go home and think I was hot shit.”

In retrospect, Romano told Maron, he wish he would have gone on the meds.

“It’s hard for me to sustain that diet stuff,” recalled Romano, who added that while his cholesterol is down these days, he’s now considered pre-diabetic because his sugar levels are up.

The comedian, who directed and co-wrote Somewhere in Queens, also lamented over how it feels like to be 65. His twins are now 30 and one of them is getting married.

“Time feels like it’s going so fast as opposed to when we were younger,” said Romano. “But man, saying 50 was weird, but saying [he’s] 60 it sounds foreign, it sounds fake in my head.”