Raquel Welch Cause Of Death Revealed

The cause of Raquel Welch’s death on Feb. 15 was cardiac arrest, with Alzheimer’s disease a possible underlying factor.

The cause of death was disclosed in a death certificate filed yesterday with the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health and obtained by TMZ.

The star of One Million Years B.C. and The Three Musketeers also suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, which might have been an underlying contributor to her death at 82.

Her death had been confirmed in February by her reps at Media 4 Management, who noted that Welch died peacefully following a brief illness.

Welch rose to fame in the 1960s with performances in Fantastic Voyage, One Million Years B.C. and Bedazzled, then reached a new level of notoriety with the 1970 release of the controversial Myra Breckinridge.

Subsequent films included Fuzz, The Last of Sheila, The Three Musketeers and its sequel The Four Musketeers: Milady’s Revenge, Mother, Jugs & Speed, Kansas City Bomber, and many others.