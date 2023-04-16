Rapper E-40 Ejected From Courtside Seat At Sacramento Kings-Golden State Playoff Game

The Golden State Warriors lost two on Saturday, one game and one fan.

Warriors fan and rapper E-40 (real name Earl Stevens) was ejected from his courtside seat at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. during Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs. The contest was won by the Sacramento Kings, 126-123.

E-40 was ejected during the game’s second half. It’s unclear what provoked his dismissal.

E-40 is a founding member of rap group the Click and Sick Wid It Records. His resume includes 26 studio albums, numerous film soundtracks, and many guest appearances. He’s best known for his 2006 single, “Tell Me When To Go,” produced by Lil Jon.

The rapper gave a statement to The Athletic, saying “disrespectful heckling” during the game eventually prompted him to react.

“During the fourth quarter, I finally turned around and addressed one heckler in an assertive but police manner. Yet, shortly thereafter, Kings’ security approached me, assumed that I instigated the encounter and proceeded to kick me out of the arena,” E-40’s statement read.

“Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that – despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur – racial bias remains prevalent. Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault.

“I’ve attended countless NBA games throughout my lifetime and have always prided myself in my professionalism, so this experience has been jarring. I was absolutely humiliated by the Kings’ security team and I’m calling on the franchise to investigate the appalling conduct that transpired.

“I’m truly grateful for my fans and supporters who have reached out to express their concern and disappointment regarding these disheartening circumstances and I hope those involved are held accountable for their behavior.”

The Kings also issued a statement: “The Sacramento Kings take these claims seriously and are investigating the facts and circumstances regarding the situation, as we do anytime an accusation like this.”

The next game in the series is Monday in Sacramento. It is unclear if E-40 will be able to attend,