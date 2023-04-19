Rachel McAdams On Possible Appearance In The ‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical & Why She “Felt Guilty” Rejecting Roles During 2-Year Acting Break

Rachel McAdams is talking about the possibility of making an appearance in the big-screen adaptation of Mean Girls the Musical. Although the star seems unsure as to how it would happen, she’s game to if writer Tina Fey finds a way to do it.

“I don’t see a way to shoehorn us in,” she told Bustle in an interview before adding, “If Tina can figure it out, I’m there, for sure.”

Starring in Mean Girls as queen bee Regina George shot McAdams into stardom and she followed up with a string of hits that also included Wedding Crashers and The Notebook. However, after finding success, McAdams took an acting break and says she “felt guilty” for rejecting roles that were being offered to her.

“I felt guilty for not capitalizing on the opportunity that I was being given because I knew I was in such a lucky spot,” she said. “But I also knew it wasn’t quite jiving with my personality and what I needed to stay sane.”

Some of the roles that McAdams turned out included films like The Devil Wears Prada, Casino Royale, Mission Impossible III and Iron Man.

“There were definitely some anxious moments of wondering if I was just throwing it all away, and why was I doing that? It’s taken years to understand what I intuitively was doing,” she added.

McAdams reflected that sometimes she does say, “I wish I’d done that,” but being that the films turned out to be successful she adds, “I step back and go, ‘That was the right person for that.'”