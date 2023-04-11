Rachael Leigh Cook Signs Development & Talent Deal With Fox’s Marvista; Sets ‘There She Goes’ Among First Projects

EXCLUSIVE: Rachael Leigh Cook, star of ‘90s movies including She’s All That, has signed a wide-ranging deal with Fox’s Marvista Entertainment.

The pact will see Cook develop, produce and act in a number of projects including a holiday film and There She Goes (w/t), a feature loosely based on her real-life experiences.

It comes as Cook is starring in Netflix’s A Tourist’s Guide to Love, which launches this month.

The deal is one of the highest profile partnerships unveiled by Marvista Entertainment since it was acquired by Fox Entertainment in December 2021.

Leigh Cook will develop and produce several projects across genres over the next few years via her production company Ben’s Sister Productions. She will work in front of and behind the camera.

The deal was shepherded by Hannah Pillemer, EVP, Creative Affairs, MarVista Entertainment.

The first few projects revealed are There She Goes, which will star Cook and is loosely based on her life as a ‘90s icon. The film will be written by Night Owls duo Charles Hood and Seth Goldsmith and directed by Hood.

Rescuing Christmas (w/t), also starring Cook, is a holiday-themed film about an anti-Christmas photographer who makes the mistake of wishing Christmas would disappear. Jim Head, who exec produced A Tourist’s Guide To Love, serves as an executive producer of the film written by Sarah Montana (If I Only Had Christmas).

Elsewhere in development, My Italy (w/t) is written by Julie Lipson (Rust Creek) and centers on a chef influencer who has built an image based on her Italian heritage and discovers that she is not, in fact, Italian, turning her world and her career upside down until a genealogist helps her find her true identity and true love in the process.

Cook was also recently seen in Spirit Halloween, opposite Christopher Lloyd, and starred in Netflix’s He’s All That, a gender-swapped remake of her 1999 hit romantic comedy, as well as Love Guaranteed opposite Damon Wayans Jr. and Heather Graham for the streamer.

She began her career in 1995 in The Baby-Sitters Club before going on to star in Strike!, The Hi-Line and Josie and the Pussycats. She has also appeared in TV series including TNT’s Perception, USA Network’s Psych, CBS’ Criminal Minds and YouTube’s Liza on Demand and has leant her voice to Robot Chicken.

Marvista has a library of around 2,500 hours of content including around 80 new movies a year. Recent projects include romantic comedy, Daughter of the Bride, starring Marcia Gay Harden, Halston Sage, Andrew Richardson, and Aidan Quinn; thriller Body Language, starring Christina Milian, Steven Strait, Annie Gonzalez, Gregg Wayans and Robert Belushi and produced by The Hayes Brothers, the minds behind the The Conjuring and The Kiss List a young adult feature film that stars Megan Suri and Parminder Nagra.

Cook is represented by Sheree Cohen at A3 and lawyer Michael Fuller.

“As an actor who has spent the majority of my life in front of the camera, I am excited to embark on this new era exploring and creating projects with fresh backdrops, poignant back-stories and big-hook concepts that feature new takes on classic tales to serve an audience who, like me, are passionate about feel-good content,” said Cook.

“I am ecstatic to partner with a company that enables and trusts me to bring my audience to the stories I and so many care about. I feel grateful to be welcomed by Angie Day, David Massey, Hannah Pillemer, Tony Vassiliadis, and the rest of the team of such an established, actor-friendly, and forward-thinking company like Marvista. I am grateful to have this opportunity as one of the first actor-producers the company has formally partnered with, and I look forward to expanding my vision of what I can do and create,” she added.

“We have long admired Rachael as an accomplished, versatile performer who possesses great skill and intuition in storytelling, developing projects that resonate with audiences everywhere,” added Pillemer. “This relationship with Rachael perfectly exemplifies Marvista’s long-standing Female Forward initiative supporting women filmmakers.”