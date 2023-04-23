Rachael Leigh Cook & Missi Pyle Reminisced About ‘Josie & The Pussycats’ As Stars Reunited 22 Years Later

Rachael Leigh Cook and Missi Pyle share the screen in Netflix’s A Tourist’s Guide but 22 years ago they both starred in Josie and the Pussycats.

Cook was the leader of the music group Josie McCoy while Pyle played the role of Alexandra Cabot. The two stars recently recalled their time working together in the 2001 comedy film.

“I remember Missi improvising things that made all of us absolutely cry laughing,” Cook told Tudum about her costar. “An especially brilliant moment from her is when my character is having a big revelation about the conspiracy that is afoot, and Missi completely steals the scene by paying attention to nothing I’m saying and silently sneaking up behind me, plucking a hair from my head and inspecting it. I remember watching playback on the monitor absolutely in awe.”

Pyle noted that her character just “wanted to be any of the Pussycats.”

clockwise from back left: Missi Pyle, Paulo Costanzo, Rosario Dawson, Rachael Leigh Cook, Tara Reid, Alan Cumming Shane Harvey / Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

With Cook and Pyle reunited for A Tourist’s Guide to Love, Pyle noted that it “was pretty exciting” working together again.

“I’ve seen her here and there throughout the years, and I’ve always loved her,” Pyle said. “She’s hilarious. She has a very dry sense of humor and she’s obviously beautiful and soulful, and I love what’s she’s done: She’s created this whole world for herself. I’m just floored and blown away by her. She’s doing something that a lot of other actors, myself included, have yet to do. She’s blazing her own way.”