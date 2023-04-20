Quad Webb Returning To ‘Married To Medicine’ Season 10 On Bravo

Quad Webb is returning to Married to Medicine Season 10.

Deadline has learned that despite hints that Webb was not coming back to the Bravo franchise, the television personality and entrepreneur is on board for the tenth season.

Webb has been part of the reality series since its debut back in March 2013. She has been a main cast member for nine seasons except for Season 8 when she was only featured on a recurring basis.

We hear Webb is returning for the new season with filming for the show already underway in Atlanta.

Married to Medicine revolves around a group of women in the medical field, whether it is as doctors or wives of doctors. The most current season featured Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Anila Sajja, Audra Frimpong, and Webb.

Ahead of Season 10, Sajja and Metcalfe announced their exits from the show. Their departures came as reports suggest The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks is joining the upcoming season of Married to Medicine.

Members of the Married to Medicine cast recently shared photos of attending the wedding of Dr. Gregory Lunceford, Webb’s ex-husband. The cast that was in attendance included Walters, Whitmore, Bush-Harris and Kims. Parks was also among the group.