‘Psycho Killer’: James Preston Rogers Latest To Join New Regency’s Horror-Thriller

James Preston Rogers joins 'Psycho Killer' movie at New Regency
James Preston Rogers Cameron Radice Photography

EXCLUSIVE: James Preston Rogers (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley) is set to join Georgina Campbell and Logan Miller in New Regency Pictures’ horror-thriller Psycho Killer from director Gavin Polone. 

Sources tell Deadline that he’ll be playing the title role in the film scripted by Andrew Kevin Walker (Se7en, Sleepy Hollow), which began production in early spring. The story here is that of Jane Thorne (Campbell), a police officer who makes it her mission to take down a serial killer referred to on the news as the ‘Satanic Slasher,’ following the murder of her state trooper husband. 

New Regency is producing along with Roy Lee, Walker, Miri Yoon and Matt Berenson, with Constantin Film co-financing.

Rogers will next be seen in Lionsgate’s horror-comedy The Blackening, from director Tim Story, which hits theaters on June 16th. He recently wrapped a supporting role in Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley opposite Eddie Murphy, and has also been seen in films like Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and Pixels

The actor, who has also recurred on such series as HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones, FX’s Mayans M.C. and Netflix’s Frontier, is repped by Buchwald, Jeff Goldberg Management and Ambition Talent in Canada.

