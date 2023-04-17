Princell Hair Named President Of Allen Media Broadcasting

Princell Hair has been named president of Allen Media Broadcasting, the broadcast television station division consisting of 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 television markets nationwide.

Hair will also hold the title of EVP of Allen Media Group – Byron Allen’s wholly-owned parent company. That consists of Allen Media Broadcasting, Weather Group, and all other Allen Media Group platforms, such as The Weather Channel, theGrio, HBCU GO, Sports.TV, JusticeCentral.TV, and the free-streaming app Local Now.

Hair will be based at the Allen Media Studios/Weather Group campus in Atlanta.

Hair comes to Allen Media Group from his previous two-year position as president of Black News Channel, which Allen purchased in 2022 and immediately rebranded as TheGrio Television Network.

Prior to Black News Channel, Hair was SVP and GM for NBC Sports Boston.

Hair earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Florida International University and his Master of Business Administration from Emory University.

“Princell Hair is a phenomenal media executive who brings an overwhelming amount of industry experience and excellent leadership skills to our 2,400-employee company,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Princell’s seasoned expertise now plays a crucial role in supporting Allen Media Group’s acquisitions and continued expansion across our ever-increasing number of media assets and distribution platforms worldwide.”

“Local news matters, and the connections these local stations have in their communities cannot be overstated. The owned-and-operated Allen Media stations are a strong broadcast group in growing markets,” said Hair. “I am excited to lead this team of accomplished General Managers as we navigate the complexities of local television management while acquiring more broadcast stations and media assets.”