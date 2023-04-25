Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Karlovy Vary To Host Iranian Cinema Retrospective And Expand Future Frames Program With UTA & Range Media Partnership 

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Joe Biden Confirms 2024 Re-Election Bid; Jeffrey Katzenberg Among Team
Read the full story

Prince William & Rupert Murdoch’s NGN Settled “Very Large” Phone-Hacking Suit In 2020, Says Prince Harry Legal Team

Prince William Prince harry
Prince Harry (left) and Prince William Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince William and Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN) settled a phone-hacking claim for a “very large sum” three years ago, according to lawyers for William’s brother Prince Harry.

According to Reuters, Harry’s legal team said a deal had been agreed between NGN and Buckingham Palace on behalf of Prince William to hold off any claims until other outstanding phone-hacking litigation was settled.

“The claimant has had to make public the details of this secret agreement, as well as the fact that his brother, His Royal Highness, Prince William, has recently settled his claim against NGN behind the scenes,” the document is reported by Reuters to have said.

Related Story

TalkTV: Inside Rupert Murdoch's $42M Bet & Why The Network Says It Must Be More Than Just 'The Piers Morgan Channel'

NGN settled with Prince William, the heir to throne, “for a very large sum of money in 2020,” Reuters reported. Prince William’s office said it could not comment on ongoing legal proceedings. His father, King Charles III, will be coronated in 10 days’ time and Harry will attend.

The documents have been unearthed as the LA-based Harry is suing NGN at the London High Court over multiple unlawful acts allegedly committed on behalf of its Sun and now defunct News of the World tabloids from the mid-1990s until 2016. He accuses NGN’s tabloids of phone-hacking and obtaining private information about him by deception, including getting hold of Markle’s social security number.

The News of the World was closed down more than a decade ago following a phone-hacking scandal that rocked the world of British journalism and saw millions paid out in damages.

Simultaneously, Harry, along with celebrities including Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley, is suing the publisher of Sun rival The Daily Mail for breaches of privacy including the hiring of private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside their cars and homes.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad