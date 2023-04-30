Harry “To Depart UK Just Two Hours After Father’s Coronation,” UK Press Report

Prince Harry is expected to depart the UK within a couple of hours of his father being crowned king, the British press report this weekend.

Charles’s younger son confirmed his attendance at the Coronation in London next Saturday a fortnight ago, but now it has emerged Harry plans to stay in London for just 24 hours.

This would allow for him to fly in from his California home on Friday, attend the Coronation service running from 11am to 1pm, and then be back in the air between 2 and 3pm. A ten-hour flight home would land him in California early evening local time, allowing him to be present for his son Archie’s fourth birthday.

Harry’s travel plans are being kept under wraps for security reasons, and British media previously reported that one of the prime reasons for the prince’s delay in confirming attendance was his concern over security at the event. He is currently suing the UK Home Office for removing his 24-hour taxpayer-funded armed protection, which came as a result of his decision to leave his official royal family role in 2020.

There will be blanket security around the Coronation next weekend, with central London closed to accommodate the arrival of international leaders from across the world.

Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, confirmed a fortnight ago she would not be attending the ceremony but would stay home in California. While her son’s birthday is reportedly a factor, the UK press reported last week that she swapped letters with the new king following her sit-down with Oprah and was left dissatisfied with the response.