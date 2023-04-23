Prince Harry’s Battle With Rupert Murdoch Continues, Over 100 Alleged Payments For Stories

Prince Harry’s battle with the British tabloids will continue this week with the preliminary hearing into his action against The Sun newspaper set to take place in London Tuesday.

Harry is seeking a minimum of £200,000 in damages, alleging that Britain’s best selling tabloid hacked into his voicemails and hired private investigators to track his relationships during the 2000s.

The Guardian reports that his suit cites more than 100 alleged payments made to investigators or those hacking his phone.

In awkward timing, the hearing will take place 10 days before the coronation of his father, King Charles – one of the family Harry claimed (in one of his interviews to promote his memoir Spare, in January) had concocted a deal with Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers not to bring legal cases against the press.

In his memoir, Harry called News UK CEO Rebekah Brooks “an infected pustule on the arse of humanity, plus a s*** excuse for a journalist.”

Brooks was found not guilty of phone hacking at criminal trial in 2014, but Harry’s civil suit may see the scrutiny of internal emails – more embarrassment for Rupert Murdoch after Fox News’ recent legal tousle with Dominion in the US.

The Guardian (one of the few remaining big UK newspapers not to be sued by the Duke of Sussex, the others are Financial Times and Daily Telegraph) reports that News Group Newspapers is hoping to have the case thrown out of court due to Harry’s delay in filing the suit. If the judge at the preliminary hearing decides Harry does have a case, a full trial could proceed in January 2024.

Earlier this month, Harry appeared in court to present his legal battle with the Daily Mail (who previously lost a battle with the Duchess of Sussex over her right to privacy for a letter she wrote her father). He is also in a legal battle with the Daily Mirror, also regarding allegations of hacking.