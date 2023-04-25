‘Primo’ Creator Shea Serrano Inks Overall Television Deal With Amazon Studios; First-Look Podcast Deal With Wondery

EXCLUSIVE: Just ahead of the premiere of Shea Serrano’s upcoming comedy Primo on Amazon Freevee, Serrano is expanding his relationship with Amazon Studios, the studio behind the series. The bestselling author, screenwriter and podcaster has signed an overall television deal with Amazon Studios, and a first-look podcast pact with Amazon’s Wondery.

Serrano serves as the creator and executive producer, alongside Mike Schur, for the single-camera comedy Primo, which launches May 19 on Freevee. Inspired by Serrano’s life growing up in San Antonio, the series follows a teenager balancing college aspirations, societal expectations, and a hectic home life, anchored by his single mom and five uncles. Series is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

As part of his first-look podcast deal, Serrano will develop original ongoing and limited podcast series, bringing his blend of sports and pop culture to Wondery. Most recently, Serrano hosted the rap album podcast No Skips with Jinx and Shea for Spotify and The Ringer.

“We are thrilled to extend our relationship with Shea beyond the terrific work he’s currently doing on Primo,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios. “Given Shea’s already proven track record as a journalist and author, we’re looking forward to the original content he develops across Amazon Studios and Wondery.”

Serrano has written four New York Times best sellers, one of which was turned into a docuseries for AMC, another of which was turned into a docuseries for Hulu, and two of which topped the best-seller list. In addition to Primo, Serrano also created the comedy series Neon for Netflix; and his first feature, Miguel Wants to Fight, is set to premiere on Hulu later this year.

“Working on Primo has been an extremely rewarding, extremely positive experience for me,” said Serrano. “I’m very happy that Amazon has officially decided to let me hang out for a bit and make cool stuff with people I like. I feel right now like how The Rock must’ve felt in Furious 7 when he was so filled with energy that he flexed the cast right off his broken arm.”

“Shea is a triple, quadruple, maybe even quintuple threat, and we can’t wait for fans’ to hear him bring his singular perspective on sports and culture every week,” said Marshall Lewy, Chief Content Officer, Wondery. “We also love when we get to work closely with talent across multiple touch points within Amazon like we’re doing with Shea.”

Serrano is repped by CAA.