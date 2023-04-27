‘Prima Facie’ Starring Jodie Comer Extends Broadway Run

Prima Facie, the well-reviewed solo drama starring Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer, has extended its Broadway run by two weeks, producers announced today.

The production will now run through through Sunday, July 2, at the Golden Theatre. The original end date was June 18. The play’s official opening was last Sunday, April 23.

“I am so humbled by the response to this show opening on Broadway,” Comer said in a statement. “The community here has been so welcoming to us all on Prima Facie so I am absolutely thrilled that we have been able to extend the run by two weeks to hopefully meet even more of the wonderful audiences that are here.”

Comer’s performance of the show on the West End earned her an Olivier Award for Best Actress. Playwright Suzie Miller won the Olivier for Best New Play. The play is directed by Justin Martin.