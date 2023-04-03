‘Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’: Elias Kacavas Upped To Series Regular For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Greg in the next installment of Pretty Little Liars. Elias Kacavas, who heavily recurred as the character in Season 1 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has been promoted to series regular for the second season of the HBO Max series, titled Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.

Kacavas’ Greg is Kelly’s (Mallory Bechtel) fun-loving boyfriend, who finds himself questioning his faith and values in the upcoming second season.

Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, the new series debuted five years after the original Pretty Little Liars series ended, focusing on new characters in the new fictional town of Millwood, PA and with multiple references to iconic horror movies (think Carrie and the original Halloween).

Season 1 picked up 20 years after a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago…as well as their own.

Bailee Madison also stars as Imogen Adams, Chandler Kinney as Tabby Haworthe, Zaria as Faran Bryant, Maia Reficco as Noa Olivar, Bechtel as Karen/Kelly Beasley, Sharon Leal as Sidney Haworthe, Elena Goode as Marjorie Olivar, Eric Johnson as Sheriff Tom Beasley, Alex Aiono as Shawn Noble and Lea Salonga as Elodie Honrada.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School is is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa’s Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring executive produce. I. Marlene King (who developed the original Pretty Little Liars), Michael Grassi, and Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, which is based on Alloy’s bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard. Jimmy Gibbons serves as a producer for Muckle Man Productions.

On the film side, Kacavas will next be seen in the upcoming My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 and in Tiffany Paulsen’s Winter Spring Summer or Fall. He’s best known for his role as Young Cal in Season 2 of Euphoria. Kacavas is repped by Innovative Artists and Luber Roklin Entertainment.