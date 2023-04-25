‘Never Have I Ever’ Star Poorna Jagannathan Joins Mila Kunis & Michael Keaton In Comedy ‘Goodrich’

EXCLUSIVE: Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever, Defending Jacob) has signed on to join the cast of the comedy Goodrich, starring Mila Kunis and Michael Keaton.

The pic is currently shooting in Los Angeles, where the story is set. The plot, billed as “comedic and heart-warming,” follows art dealer Andy Goodrich (Keaton), a man whose life is upended when his younger second wife leaves him and enters a 90-day rehab program while also threatening divorce. Andy takes charge of their nine-year-old twins, thrusting him into the world of modern parenthood for which he is deeply unprepared.

With his career falling by the wayside, Andy leans on his grown and pregnant daughter Grace (Kunis) for support and ultimately evolves into the father Grace never had. With all his relationships being put to the test, Andy learns the true meaning of having it all.

Hallie Meyers-Shyer (Home Again) is directing from a screenplay she also wrote. Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group (Babylon) is fully financing and producing the film alongside Daniela Taplin Lundberg (Harriet, The Kids Are All Right) and Kevin Mann (Together, Together), with Keaton and Amy Pascal (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Little Women) executive producing. CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group are repping domestic, with Black Bear handling international.

As we previously revealed, the cast is rounded out by Andie MacDowell (Groundhog Day), Carmen Ejogo (True Detective), and Kevin Pollak (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). Other late additions include Michael Urie (Shrinking), Laura Benanti (Gossip Girl), and Danny Deferrari (Oppenheimer).

Jagannathan is best known for her role as Nalini Vishwakumar in Netflix’s teen comedy series Never Have I Ever from Mindy Kaling. Other credits include Big Little Lies, Ramy, The Night Of, and Defending Jacob.