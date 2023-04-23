Platino Awards Winners: ‘Argentina, 1985’ And ‘News Of A Kidnapping’ Sweep Top Honors 

Santiago Miter’s political thriller Argentina, 1985, and the Colombian series News of a Kidnapping, created by Andrés Wood and Rodrigo García, swept the top awards at the tenth Platino Awards Saturday evening.

Miter’s film took home six gongs, including Best Ibero-American Fiction film, Best Screenplay for co-writers Mitre and Mariano Llinas, Best Actor for Ricardo Darín, and the Audience Award.

The film is the tale of Argentinian lawyers Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo, who bravely prosecuted members of the country’s former bloody military dictatorship. Under the regime, from 1976 to 1983, an estimated 30,000 people disappeared. The pic debuted in Competition at Venice, where it picked up the Fipresci prize, and was Argentina’s entry for the international Oscar race.

Related Story Amazon Prime Video Trolls Elon Musk With Homelander Meme After Twitter's Blue Check Takedown

News of a Kidnapping (Noticia de un kidnapping) dominated the TV section taking four awards, including Best Miniseries or Series, Best Series Creator, and Best Actress in a Series or mini-series for Cristina Umaña.

The two Amazon original projects also led the nominations for this year’s ceremony, which marked the tenth edition of the awards show.

Elsewhere, the Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas starrer Official Competition took the award for Best Ibero-American Comedy, and actor Benicio del Toro was handed this year’s honorary Platino award. During his acceptance speech, del Toro spoke at length about his experience as a Latino actor in Hollywood and how he has managed to challenge stereotypes and avoid being typecast.

“In Hollywood, most of the stories are not designed for minorities. I have Latino friends who asked me if it didn’t bother me to be typecast as Latino because there are usually not good roles for Latinos,” he said.

“But, after studying acting, I had the opportunity to work with directors, writers, and producers who listened to my cry for giving a dimension to the character, oh, somehow I convinced them”.

Full list of 2023 Platinos winners

Film

Best Ibero-American Fiction Film: Argentina, 1985

Best Ibero-American fictional comedy: Official Competition

Best Director: Rodrigo Sorogoyen

Best Screenplay: Mariano Llinás and Santiago Mitre,

Best original music: Utama

Best Male Performance: Ricardo Darín

Best Female Performance: Laia Costa

Best Supporting Male Performance: Luis Zahera

Best Supporting Female Performance: Susi Sánchez

Best Animated Film: Eagle and Jaguar: Legendary Warriors

Best documentary film: The Padilla case

Best Ibero-American first feature film: 1976

Best editing direction: Alberto del Campo

Best Art Direction: Micaela Saiegh

Best Director of Photography: Bárbara Álvarez

Best sound direction: Aitor Berenguer, Fabiola Ordoyo and Yasmina Praderas

Series

Best Ibero-American film miniseries or television series: News of a Kidnapping

Best Male Performance: Guillermo Francella

Best female performance: Cristina Umaña

Best supporting male performance: Alejandro Awada

Best Supporting Female Performance: Majida Issa

Best creator of a film miniseries or television series: Andrés Wood and Rodrigo García