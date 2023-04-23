Platino Awards Winners: ‘Argentina, 1985’ And ‘News Of A Kidnapping’ Sweep Top Honors 

Santiago Miter’s political thriller Argentina, 1985, and the Colombian series News of a Kidnapping, created by Andrés Wood and Rodrigo García, swept the top awards at the tenth Platino Awards Saturday evening.
Miter’s film took home six gongs, including Best Ibero-American Fiction film, Best Screenplay for co-writers Mitre and Mariano Llinas, Best Actor for Ricardo Darín, and the Audience Award.
The film is the tale of Argentinian lawyers Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo, who bravely prosecuted members of the country’s former bloody military dictatorship. Under the regime, from 1976 to 1983, an estimated 30,000 people disappeared. The pic debuted in Competition at Venice, where it picked up the Fipresci prize, and was Argentina’s entry for the international Oscar race.
News of a Kidnapping (Noticia de un kidnapping) dominated the TV section taking four awards, including Best Miniseries or Series, Best Series Creator, and Best Actress in a Series or mini-series for Cristina Umaña.
The two Amazon original projects also led the nominations for this year’s ceremony, which marked the tenth edition of the awards show.
Elsewhere, the Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas starrer Official Competition took the award for Best Ibero-American Comedy, and actor Benicio del Toro was handed this year’s honorary Platino award. During his acceptance speech, del Toro spoke at length about his experience as a Latino actor in Hollywood and how he has managed to challenge stereotypes and avoid being typecast.
“In Hollywood, most of the stories are not designed for minorities. I have Latino friends who asked me if it didn’t bother me to be typecast as Latino because there are usually not good roles for Latinos,” he said.
“But, after studying acting, I had the opportunity to work with directors, writers, and producers who listened to my cry for giving a dimension to the character, oh, somehow I convinced them”.
Full list of 2023 Platinos winners
Film
Best Ibero-American Fiction Film: Argentina, 1985
Best Ibero-American fictional comedy: Official Competition
Best Director: Rodrigo Sorogoyen
Best Screenplay: Mariano Llinás and Santiago Mitre,
Best original music: Utama
Best Male Performance: Ricardo Darín
Best Female Performance: Laia Costa
Best Supporting Male Performance: Luis Zahera
Best Supporting Female Performance: Susi Sánchez
Best Animated Film: Eagle and Jaguar: Legendary Warriors
Best documentary film: The Padilla case
Best Ibero-American first feature film: 1976
Best editing direction: Alberto del Campo
Best Art Direction: Micaela Saiegh
Best Director of Photography: Bárbara Álvarez
Best sound direction: Aitor Berenguer, Fabiola Ordoyo and Yasmina Praderas
Series
Best Ibero-American film miniseries or television series: News of a Kidnapping
Best Male Performance: Guillermo Francella
Best female performance: Cristina Umaña
Best supporting male performance: Alejandro Awada
Best Supporting Female Performance: Majida Issa
Best creator of a film miniseries or television series: Andrés Wood and Rodrigo García
