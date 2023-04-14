Pilgrim Media Group Promotes Lauren LeMieux To SVP & Head Of Development

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group, which is behind series such as A&E’s upcoming Stone Cold Takes America, has promoted Lauren LeMieux.

LeMieux has been upped to SVP and Head of Development. It’s been a relatively quick rise for former VP LeMieux at the company after a promotion in December 2021.

In her new role, LeMieux will focus on packaging producers and talent with creative concepts, identifying foreign formats for adaptation and opportunities for exploiting internally-developed concepts in foreign markets, and helping to nurture third-party producer and talent relationships.

LeMieux currently oversees a team of creative executives as well as the operations of the development department’s post-production. In addition to creative services, she works side-by-side with production personnel in the field to produce presentations and pilots.

In addition to Stone Cold Takes America, Pilgrim produces Renovation Impossible for HGTV, and David Dobrik’s Dodgeball Thunderdome and Tyson v. Jaws for Discovery.

Prior to joining Pilgrim Media Group, LeMieux held roles at Popsugar, 51 Minds Entertainment and Watch Stadium, a Sinclair Broadcast Group company.

“Throughout her time at Pilgrim, Lauren has played an integral role on our development team and continued to excel as a result of her creativity, passion and excellent taste,” said President and COO of Pilgrim Media Group Gretchen Stockdale. “We are proud to announce this well-deserved promotion and we are thrilled for Lauren to be part of the future of the company.”