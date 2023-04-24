Peter Hoare Tapped To Pen ‘Reply All’ Film Based On True Story Of Will Novak & His Mission To Attend Bachelor Party Of A “Complete Stranger”

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Hoare (Standing Up, Falling Down) has been tapped by producers Joe Russo (The Greatest Beer Run Ever) and Jordan Finnegan to pen the script for Reply All, a new film based on the viral, true story of Will Novak, an Arizona family man who was the unintended recipient of an invitation to a bachelor party in Vermont.

The story dates back to 2019, when Novak received an invitation to “Angelo’s Bachelor Party” that was intended for a different William Novak. But rather than informing the group that they had reached the wrong person, he instead let them know that he would be attending.

Novak quickly designed a GoFundMe page titled “Help Me Go to The Bachelor Party Of A Complete Stranger” which raised funds to cover the entire trip in two hours. And as the story got out onto social media, several corporate brands began to reach out, including Enterprise Rent-A-Car, which was gracious enough to provide Novak with transport via Maserati once he landed at Logan Airport on his way to Vermont.

The tale is chronicled in a segment from Late Night with Seth Meyers (view it above) which has recently resurfaced on TikTok, amassing over 2.6M views in just a couple of weeks. Novak’s story was also notably chronicled for Peacock viewers in an episode of their series, True Story with Ed & Randall, hosted by Ed Helms and Randall Park.

Not to be confused with the Joe Russo of AGBO and Avengers fame, Reply All‘s Russo and Finnegan hold Novak’s life rights and are developing the feature project with his support. Finnegan will produce through his Visceral Media banner.

Hoare is coming off of a busy few years, having set up several projects since writing the Shout! Studios dramedy Standing Up, Falling Down, starring Billy Crystal and Ben Schwartz, which world premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. He’s recently written the comedy Family Jewels for New Republic — a project looking to reteam Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton for the first time since The First Wives Club — as well as the Netflix action comedy Student Driver, to be produced by Jason Bateman’s Aggregate Films, with Kyle Newacheck attached to direct. While the status of those projects isn’t currently clear, Hoare has also worked on the TV side of late as the co-writer of Flagrant, a vehicle for actor and comedian Michael Rapaport. Other past credits include CBS’ Kevin Can Wait, on which he was a staff writer, and the action comedy Killing Hasselhoff, which he co-wrote and exec produced.

Hoare is repped by Verve, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Russo by Gersh, Fictional Entity Management and Yorn, Levine, Barnes; and Finnegan by Epicenter Entertainment and Yorn, Levine, Barnes.