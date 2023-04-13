Pete Davidson To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ Next Month

Pete Davidson will return to NBC’s Studio 8H on May 6 to guest host Saturday Night Live.

The comedian and actor was a regular on the late-night comedy sketch show from 2014 to 2022. He left at the end of last season, and is about to debut in Bupkis, produced by SNL creator Lorne Michaels. That series premieres on Peacock May 4.

Davidson’s return to his old comic stomping grounds might be as interesting on stage as off: He recently said on a podcast that his tenure on the show grew to be “confusing” when he became the butt of the joke. “When it’s your own show,” he said on Real Ones With Jon Bernthal, “and I’ll be sitting in the back watching the cold open and topical political humor or whatever in the culture, and they’re making fun of you and you gotta walk out and do a sketch next and hit your mark [and] the show just made fun of you, so why [is the audience] going to laugh at you? They just dogged you.”

Davidson made clear in the podcast that he nonetheless remained friends with his former castmates, in particular Michaels.

Watch the trailer for Bupkis below.