‘Perfect Match’ Reality Dating Show Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix

Netflix is searching for more perfect matches.

The streamer has renewed reality dating series Perfect Match for a second season.

It comes after the launch of Season 1 in February, having spent five weeks on Netflix’s Global Top 10 English TV list, reaching the Top 10 TV lists in 58 countries.

RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion Special: What Went Wrong?

Perfect Match brings together the most famously single stars of Netflix’s unscripted series such as Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot To Handle and The Mole to a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love. As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite to the villa. Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos?

RELATED: Netflix Q1 Earnings – Deadline’s Full Coverage

The series is hosted by Nick Lachey. It is produced by Love Is Blind producer Kinetic Content and exec produced by Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Sarah Dillistone and Heather Crowe.

RELATED: Netflix Shuttering Its Original DVD-By-Mail Business In End Of Era

RELATED: Netflix To Launch Paid Password Sharing In U.S. In Coming Weeks As Part Of Global Rollout