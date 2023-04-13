‘Peep Show’: Minnie Driver & Amandla Jahava To Headline FX Pilot Remake Of British Comedy

Minnie Driver (Speechless) and Amandla Jahava (Rap Sh*t) have been cast as the leads in FX’s Peep Show, a half-hour comedy pilot written and produced by Atlanta and What We Do in the Shadows exec producer Stefani Robinson, who also serves as showrunner. Yana Gorskaya (What We Do in the Shadows) has been tapped to direct. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

This marks Driver’s return to FX, where she starred in The Riches, for which she received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

Inspired by the UK series, Peep Show follows the relationship between a long-suffering assistant (Jahava) and her boss (Driver), an emotionally unstable tech entrepreneur.

RELATED: 2023 FX Pilots & Series Orders

Robinson executive produces along with Dianne McGunigle (Atlanta), Jesse Armstrong (Succession, Four Lions), Sam Bain (Peep Show [UK], Four Lions), and Hannah Mackay and Ben Farrell for Objective Fiction (Feel Good, Peep Show [UK]), part of All3Media’s Objective Media Group. Gorskaya will serve as executive producer on the pilot from FX Productions.

Driver starred in ABC’s comedy Speechless, which ran for three seasons. She will next be seen in the biopic Chevalier, which hits theaters on April 21, and was most recently seen in romantic comedy Rosaline. Driver is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, Independent Talent Group and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman.

Jahava, a recent Yale MFA grad, landed her first role in the Showtime anthology pilot How to Make Love to a Black Woman. She recently wrapped a run of Dave Harris’ new play Exception to the Rule for the Roundabout Underground and had a key recurring role in Issa Rae’s Rap Sh*t for HBO Max. Jahava is repped by Paradigm and Brillstein.

Gorskaya has directed 17 episodes of What We Do in the Shadows and received two Emmy nominations for her work on the show. As an editor, she has collaborated with Taika Waititi on nearly all of his films, including Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor Ragnorak, Jojo Rabbit and the feature version of What We Do in the Shadows (with co-director Jemaine Clement). She won the ACE Eddie Award for her first feature, the Oscar-nominated documentary Spellbound. Gorskaya is repped by UTA, Grandview and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.