Wrexham FC: Paul Rudd Captures Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney’s Reaction As Their Soccer Club Gains Promotion

Ryan Reynolds shared a short clip captured by actor Paul Rudd that shows his and Rob McElhenney’s emotional reaction as their soccer team Wrexham FC pulled off a huge win to secure promotion to League Two.

“Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we’ll never forget it,” said in a Tweet, which accompanied the vid.

The clip opens as the final whistle is about to blow in Wrexham’s make-or-break game. And when the game finally ends, the crowd rushes on to the pitch to celebrate while Reynolds and McElhenney ball over in disbelief. The pair share an embrace before tearing up.

Wrexham’s 3-1 win over Borehamwood sees the Welsh club move from the semi-professional National League to League Two, the professional, fourth tier of English football.

In a separate Tweet, Reynolds shared images of the celebrations from the club’s Racecourse Ground stadium, with the caption: “Everything I own smells like champagne, beer, and grass.”

“I’m still somewhere between giggling and sobbing. This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, @Wrexham_AFC,” he said.

Reynolds and McElhenney completed their takeover of Wrexham in February 2021. The pair were later the subject of an FX docuseries titled Welcome to Wrexham, which chronicled their purchase of the club. Since then, the club’s profile has risen with a new crop of celebrity fans turning up at games throughout the year. Alongside Rudd, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo was at Wrexham’s game Saturday and was pictured drinking with fans at a local pub.

Saturday’s promotion was even celebrated by The Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate and William. In a tweet, the royal couple said: “Congratulations @Wrexham_AFC! A club with such amazing history, looking forward to a very exciting future back in the Football League. Doing Wales proud.”

Wrexham is the third-oldest professional association soccer team in the world. It was established in 1864. Season 2 of the FX docuseries will capture the team’s promotion run as well as shock wins throughout the season, including the club’s FA Cup run.