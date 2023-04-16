‘Party Down’ Co-Creator John Enbom & Star Adam Scott On The Prospect Of More Seasons After Season 3 Revival: “We Would Love To Do More” – Contenders TV 

After waiting 13 years for the long-discussed Season 3 revival of the Starz comedy Party Down, will fans have to wait just as long for another installment?

“Probably,” said showrunner and EP John Enbom today at Deadline’s Contenders TV. “But hopefully [it’ll come] sooner.”

“We would love to do more, and Starz has been so incredible with the show this season that we would do anything to work with them some more,” added actor-EP Adam Scott. “It would be fun.”

The series co-created by Enbom, Rob Thomas, Dan Etheridge and Paul Rudd originally ran for two critically acclaimed seasons from 2009-2010, lingering as a cult classic in the years since after being cancelled in part due to low ratings. It in its first two seasons introduced a troupe of creatives hoping to make it big in Hollywood, as they stumble through their lives, working for a Los Angeles catering company. The six-episode revival picks up 10 years later and finds that most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Scott). But after a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles.

Sunday’s panel also featured director, EP and original cast member Ken Marino, who plays Party Down boss Ron Donald, as well as Season 3 addition Zoë Chao who plays Lucy Dang, a new employee with dreams of making it as a food artist and celebrity chef. Enbom, Scott and Marino reflected during the talk on their journey to bring their passion project back to the small screen, with Enbom noting that “despite the apparent message of the show, we never stopped believing and never gave up, and it actually came to pass. So, that was delightful for all of us… We were grateful and delighted that we finally got this chance to pick up where we left off.”

In contrast to Enbom, Marino admitted that after eight years in which he’d remained “pretty optimistic” about a revival, he finally gave up on the prospect. But “as soon as I stopped believing that it would happen,” he said, “it happened. So… the moral to that story is if you give up hope, things will happen.”

Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally also reprise their roles in the Party Down revival, alongside such additional newcomers as Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams and James Marsden. Enbom and Scott were joined as EPs on Season 3 by Thomas, Rudd and Etheridge.

