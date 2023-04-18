Parking Garage Collapses In Lower Manhattan; 1 Dead, 6 Injured; NYFD Unable To Enter Structure

Members of the Fire Department of New York arrive at the scene of a parking garage that collapsed in lower Manhattan on Tuesday

A parking garage has partially collapsed in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, according to reports from all three network news desks. The reports say least three people are reported injured. It is unclear how many may be trapped. Firefighters are working from outside the building itself due to its lack of structural integrity.

Mayor Eric Adams called the building “completely unstable.” The chief of the NYFD said 6 people, whom he called “workers,” were injured. Four of those people were taken to the hospital, one refused medical treatment and another died. The chief said NYFD was using drones, including a robotic dog, to search the building. One person was removed from the upper floors, per NYFD. It is believed that everyone who may have been trapped inside the structure made it out.

A city official said there had been multiple building violations related to the structure, but none were outstanding.

The collapse was also reported on Notify NYC, the city’s official emergency notification system.

Building Collapse: Expect traffic delays & emergency personnel in area of Ann Street & Nassau Street, Manhattan. Avoid the area. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/WgzTrHFgUi. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) April 18, 2023

The collapse reportedly took place on Ann Street near Nassau Street in the Financial District at around 4 p.m., which is when the markets close and people begin to leave work. Some of the injured were taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital, which is about two blocks away.

The building dates back to 1925. It is located at 57 Ann St. and charges $24 for parking. It stands about 3 blocks away from the World Trade Center and a similar distance from the Federal Reserve Bank of NY. Authorities stressed during the news conference that indications are the collapse was accidental.

NBC News says the second floor of the five-story parking garage collapsed into the first floor. Images from the scene seem to indicate cars fell through the top level to those below. The network also reported that nearby Pace University has been evacuated.

The mayor’s office asked locals to “please avoid the area of Ann Street, between Nassau Street & William Street in lower Manhattan.”