Paramount’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel’s Cast Grows As Connie Nielsen Closes Deal To Return As Lucilla While ‘Stranger Things’ Breakout Joseph Quinn Lands Emperor Caracalla Role

EXCLUSIVE: The highly-anticipated Gladiator sequel continues to add to its already impressive cast as sources tell Deadline Connie Nielsen has closed her deal to return, while Joseph Quinn is in negotiations to play Emperor Caracalla in the untitled pic for Paramount. They join Paul Mescal, who will star as Lucius, Barry Keoghan and Denzel Washington. Ridley Scott is returning to direct.

The new film follows the 2000 blockbuster Gladiator, which earned more than $460 million in worldwide box office and was nominated for 12 Academy Awards, winning five including Best Picture.

The role of Maximus, the Roman general-turned-gladiator, was a career-changer for Russell Crowe, not only delivering him the Best Actor Oscar but also launching him to the top of every leading-man list. Once it was made clear last year that the sequel would be Scott’s next movie, every male actor in town that fit the profile began chasing the part.

Scott also will produce, along with Scott Free President Michael Pruss as well as Doug Wick & Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment. David Scarpa penned the script. Also returning from the original film are John Mathieson (Director of Photography), Arthur Max (Production Designer), and Janty Yates (Costume Designer). Paramount Pictures has dated the film for Nov. 22, 2024.

The first film was co-production between Universal and DreamWorks, and while DreamWorks will not be involved in the sequel, Universal has the right to partner again when the project is packaged.

Since so many characters were killed off in the first film and it’s been so long since that pic premiered, there weren’t a ton of familiar faces to choose from when it came to legacy cast members returning for this sequel. This is why it was so important to Scott and the studio that Nielsen’s character return for this sequel and made sure she was a part of its plans from the start of development. Not only is Nielsen the main love interest to Maximus in the first film she is also the mother to Lucius, who is now the main character in this film, and that mother-son relationship is expected to play a big part of the film’s story arc.

As for Quinn, his star has been on the rise following his scene stealing role as Eddie Munson in the most season of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things. Paramount was quick to see his talent and offered him a starring role in A Quiet Place spin-off A Quiet Place: Day One, which just drew a ton of buzz at this week’s CinemaCon. Insiders close to that production say early footage from the film blew away execs with how he held his own alongside Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, who stars in the pic.

Besides Stranger Things, Quinn was also recently seen in BBC One’s Howards End limited series as well as BBC One’s Les Miserables. Nielsen will next be seen in Ava Duvernay’s Caste limited series

He is repped by CAA, the Curtis Brown Group and Goodman, Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher. Nielsen is repped by Lasher Group, UTA, The Artists Partnership and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark.