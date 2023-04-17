Paramount Pictures Renews Multi-Year First Look Deal With ‘Smile’ Producer Temple Hill Entertainment

Paramount Pictures has renewed its multi-year, first-look film deal with Temple Hill Entertainment, the producer of their smash fall horror hit Smile which grossed over $200M WW and netted a $101M profit for the Melrose Ave. lot.

Under the terms of the agreement, Temple Hill Entertainment will continue to develop films for both Paramount Pictures and its label Paramount Players. On the television side, Temple Hill remains under a first-look deal with Lionsgate.

Paramount Pictures’ Motion Picture Group Co-Presidents Michael Ireland and Daria Cercek said, “Temple Hill has a proven track record for making films that truly connect with people. In the decade that we’ve known them, Wyck, Marty, and Isaac have been incredible collaborators and more importantly, we also count them as friends. We couldn’t be happier to be extending this relationship so we can continue to find new ways to wow audiences together.”

Temple Hill’s Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, and Isaac Klausner said, “Paramount is consistently making some of the smartest, boldest and most entertaining films in Hollywood, and we feel lucky to be working with Brian [Robbins], Mike, Daria and the rest of the Paramount team. They were extraordinary partners on Smile, both in making the film, and mounting a brilliant marketing campaign, and we couldn’t be more excited about what we’ll be doing together over the years to come.”

Paramount Pictures and Temple Hill are in development on several projects, including One Italian Summer—based on Rebecca Serle’s New York Times bestselling novel— which it was recently announced that Paramount acquired the rights to in a competitive situation; He’ll Come Knocking based on the short story by Robert McCammon; Gabrielle Zevin’s New York Times bestselling novel Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, which was named 2022 “Book of the Year” by Amazon, Book of the Month, Time Magazine and more; Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling YA novel Children of Blood and Bone; The King & I, based on the Rodgers & Hammerstein stage musical, an adaptation of the role-playing game Alice Is Missing; and Katherine Tegen’s YA novel Opposite of Always. Temple Hill’s recent and upcoming films include horror thriller Bagman from director Colm McCarthy, Chris Landon’s We Have a Ghost for Netflix, Dave Franco and Alison Brie’s Somebody I Used to Know for Amazon, and Hannah Marks’ adaptation of John Green’s Turtles All The Way Down.

Temple Hill Entertainment was founded in 2006 by Godfrey and Bowen. Together, they’ve produced a number of successful film franchises, notably The Twilight Saga and The Maze Runner trilogy, as well as The Fault in Our Stars, Fatherhood, The Hate U Give, Love, Simon, and First Man. On TV, they had the hit ABC series, Revenge, which ran for 89 episodes. Today, Bowen and Godfrey are joined by President of Film Isaac Klausner, SVP of Development John Fischer, and VP of Development Laura Quicksilver as a collective of producers, consistently releasing multiple feature films each year.