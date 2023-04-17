Paramount+ Anoints ‘King Charles, The Boy Who Walked Alone’ & Sets May 2 Debut For Doc On Monarch’s Past

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount+ is readying a new doc on King Charles III.

King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone will debut on the service in the U.S. on May 2, giving subscribers a look at the new monarch’s life from former friends and girlfriends, schoolmates and his private staff ahead of his coronation as king this month.

The doc comes from Diana: The Truth Behind the Scandal producer Blink Films and Paramount Global’s See It Now Studio. In the U.S. it will be branded as a Paramount+ Original, following an agreement brokered through See It Now Studios, whose President Susan Zirinsky keynoted at Mip TV today, where she urged doc makers not to pay contributors.

Silverlinings Rights has been shopping a separate version called My King Charles, which last month was sold to 14 co-production partners including Australia’s Nine Network, RTL in Germany and TV2 in Denmark.

When news of that doc broke, it was revealed a U.S. streamer whose identity was under wraps was attached the project. Paramount+ and See It Now are now officially confirmed for the American version, though UK trade Broadcast reported their involvement last month.

The 90-minute doc is billed as “partly a coming-of-age tale” and features exclusive interviews, never-seen-before photos and letters.

The Paramount+ title comes from Charles’ boarding schoolmate Johnny Stonborough, who recalls the future king was “the boy who walked alone” because of bullying and isolation. He is among those interviewed, along with India Hicks, King Charles’ goddaughter; Mervyn Wycherley, former head chef to the Prince of Wales and Lady Diana Spencer; squadron leader Graham Laurien, who flew King Charles more than 760 times; and former girlfriends Janet Jenkins and Jane Ward.

The doc also shares previously unreported details on Charles’ relationship with the later Princess Diana and how they impacted his relationship with his son, Prince Harry, whose explosive revelations about the Royal Family in his Netflix doc Harry & Meghan and autobiography Spare have exposed a rift between them. Harry will attend the Coronation next month.

“We have never seen King Charles in such an intimate, personal, emotional way,” said See It Now Studios’ Zirinsky. “This documentary will leave viewers with an all-new understanding of what influenced his life and how he got to be the person he is today. You will never look at him the same way again.”

Executive producers from Blink are Dan Chambers and Tom Adams with Jim Nally as producer-director. See It Now Studios’ Zirinsky and Terence are also executive producers, with Aysu Saliba supervising producer and Adam Goldfried as executive director.

See It Now develops and produces docs and doc-series for Paramount+, CBS, Paramount Global TV networks, and international and third-party platforms. Since launching in September 2021, it has made programs such as 11 Minutes, FBI True and The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman and has filmed interview specials with Halle Berry, Chris Rock and Prince Harry.