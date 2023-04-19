Paramount Reups First-Look Deal With Todd Garner’s Broken Road Productions

Paramount Pictures has renewed a first-look deal with Todd Garner’s Broken Road Productions, one the producer has had since 2018.

Garner produced the John Cena family movie Playing with Fire for Paramount Players and is currently in active development on Double Fault, starring Rebel Wilson, at the studio.

“Todd has done it all in this business and really understands how to make crowd pleasing commercial films,” Paramount Pictures’ Motion Picture Group co-presidents Daria Cercek and Michael Ireland said. “He is a great partner to have at Paramount and we can’t wait to see where this next chapter takes us.”

Garner said, “I am so happy to continue our successful relationship with Paramount. It’s been an incredible five years so far and I am grateful to Brian [Robbins], Daria and Mike for the opportunity to continue our terrific partnership.”

Garner’s upcoming projects include Vacation Friends 2 for 20th Century Studios and Hulu, Reunion for Paramount+, Incoming for Spyglass Media Group’s Artist Road, and XTR’s Untitled Diane Warren documentary all currently in post-production. He also is working on Mortal Kombat 2 at New Line, and Getting In at 20th Century Studios and Hulu.

Garner’s career counts more than 180 films as a producer or executive producer across the big screen and streaming. He began his career at Walt Disney Studios and went on to co-found Revolution Studios with Joe Roth in 2000. They produced such hits as Anger Management, Black Hawk Down, Punch Drunk Love, Click, Daddy Day Care and xXx. He established Broken Road in 2005.

Among those successes, Garner produced Mortal Kombat for Warner Bros Studio, one of the first movies to hit the big screen as theaters re-opened in 2021; it opened to $23.3 million stateside, making $84M+ worldwide and was one of HBO Max’s most streamed movies that year, per Samba TV, with a 30-day viewership approaching 6 million. Garner’s Vacation Friends was the top release of all time on the Hulu platform. He produced the Rebel Wilson-starring comedy Senior Year, which was the No. 1-watched film worldwide on Netflix when it debuted in May 2022 and finished in the top 10 most-viewed motion pictures on for the streaming service for that year. Garner also produced the theatrical film The Possession of Hannah Grace, which grossed $45M on a $6M budget for Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems.

Garner’s other successes include producing Sony Pictures’ Paul Blart: Mall Cop and its sequel, which together grossed more than $290M worldwide on $25M budgets. He also produced 20th Century Fox’s Knight and Day, starring Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz, which grossed more than $260M worldwide; MGM’s family comedy Zookeeper, which grossed $170M; and New Line’s Into the Storm, which grossed over $160M. He also produced Tag and Isn’t It Romantic for New Line and All My Life for Universal.

In addition to his work in film, Garner was EP of the MTV series Snack Off, as well as the Netflix series The Crew starring Kevin James, and The Cabin starring Bert Kreischer. He also produced the Netflix limited docu series Sins of Our Mother.