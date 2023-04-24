Paradigm Promotes 14 Agents To Partner

Paradigm has elevated 14 agents to partners, establishing the largest new leadership group in the talent agency’s more than 35-year history. The new partners, who represent all sectors of one of the entertainment industry’s most significant independent agencies, will join managing partner Andrew Ruf as equity partners of the company.

“We have assembled an extraordinary group of creative, smart, experienced and energetic colleagues who will help guide Paradigm into the future,” founder and executive chairman Sam Gores said Monday after the promotions were announced during a staff meeting. “It gives me great pleasure to share a stake in the company with these leaders.”

The newly promoted partners are Jim Dempsey (Talent), Bill Douglass (Literary Content), Sarah Fargo (Talent), Jennifer Good (Literary Content), Brett Hansen (Unscripted and Literary Content), Jennifer Millar (Talent), Jonathan Mills (Theatre and Content), Stephanie Ramsey (Talent), Mark Ross (Literary Content), Chris Schmidt (Talent), Zac Simmons (Literary Content), Jack Tantleff (Theatre and Content), Hannah Tenenbaum (Brand Partnerships), and Steve Wohl (Unscripted and International Content).

“I am excited to congratulate my colleagues on their promotion to partner, as we lead our company forward in an evolving entertainment landscape. Together with the rest of our exceptional team at Paradigm, we will continue to innovate, grow and always focus on the artist first,” said Ruf.

The announcement follows parent company Paradigm Entertainment’s establishment of new media division Paradigm Media Entertainment in September 2022, diversifying its portfolio with broadcast news and culinary talent representation through the acquisition of Blue Equity’s entertainment assets Napoli Management Group, Two Twelve Management & Marketing and 3 Kings Entertainment.

Paradigm Talent Agency’s growth in the past year also includes the hiring or promotion of 13 additional agents.