Paolo Sorrentino To Begin Filming New Movie In June

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Paolo Sorrentino (The Great Beauty) is due to start filming a new movie in June, we can reveal.

Set between the picturesque Italian island of Capri and Sorrentino’s city of birth, Naples, the movie will reunite the filmmaker with The Apartment producer Lorenzo Mieli after their collaborations on Oscar nominee The Hand Of God and series The New Pope, The Young Pope and Sei Pezzi Facili. Script comes from Sorrentino.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but we hear the project will deal with “the human condition”.

Naples and its surrounding area were the setting for the director’s most recent film, 2021 drama The Hand Of God.

Contrary to a handful of online reports in the past week, we hear the film won’t be based on myths surrounding The Siren of Parthenope or star Gomorrah actor Giampiero De Concilio.

There’s no word yet whether Netflix will be back aboard after backing the filmmaker’s typically sumptuous The Hand Of God, which debuted to acclaim at Venice. That autobiographical project, set in 1980s Naples, followed a teenager who pursues his love of football and cinema just as family tragedy strikes.

Sorrentino, one of Europe’s most admired auteurs, most recently directed Rai and Fremantle’s Italian drama Sei Pezzi Facili and was an executive producer on HBO’s hit series My Brilliant Friend. He is best known for movies The Great Beauty, Youth, Il Divo and The Consequences Of Love.