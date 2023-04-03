Paddington’s Back: Threequel ‘Paddington In Peru’ Will Begin Filming In July

EXCLUSIVE: Make that a triple marmalade sandwich. Long-awaited movie threequel Paddington In Peru is on course to start production on July 24, we can reveal.

It has been six years since the second film in the hit franchise and the brown bear is keeping plot details for the third instalment under his famous red hat for now, but as the title suggests, the movie will see Paddington getting into sticky situations in “deepest, darkest Peru”, his country of birth.

The third film will reunite producer Studiocanal, which is once again fully financing, with Heyday, producers of the first two movies as well as the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies.

Story comes from Paddington 1 & 2 collaborators Paul King, Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton with a screenplay by Burton, Jon Foster and James Lamont. As previously announced, music videos and commercials director Dougal Wilson is making his feature debut.

Producers are David Heyman and Rosie Alison with Rob Silva as co-producer while execs include Paul King, Tim Wellspring, Jeffrey Clifford, Anna Marsh and Ron Halpern.

The two previous films scored more than $500M between them at the box office and both were BAFTA-nominated.

We assume Ben Whishaw will be back to voice Paddington but no official word on that yet. We hear it will be a combination of returning and new cast. Key talent on both movies has included Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Imelda Staunton and Michael Gambon.

Only last week, Florence Pugh told the BBC during an interview that she’d love to do a Paddington movie, and the Studiocanal twitter feed was most recently having Paddington fun with with Harry Styles. So, you never know…

Last time we saw Paddington he was memorably enjoying tea with the late Queen Elizabeth II (below).

Queen & Paddington Bear BBC

Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh and EVP Global Production Ron Halpern said today: “We have long been huge admirers of Dougal’s work, his stunning visual creativity, his storytelling, heart, emotion and humour. We are so thrilled that Dougal will be directing the third Paddington film. We look forward to bringing Paddington back to Peru for his next big screen adventure.”

Director of Paddington 1 & 2 Paul King commented: “After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I’m delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big screen adventure. Dougal’s work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to ‘Please Look After This Bear.’ I know Dougal will do so admirably.”

Producer Heyman noted: “After an exacting search, we’re delighted that the brilliant Dougal Wilson will be directing the third Paddington film. A much-garlanded legend within the commercials world, we have long admired Dougal’s virtuoso work, and his gift for directing with heart, humour, surprise and vivid imaginative flair. He’s a wonderfully inventive kindred spirit for Paddington’s latest adventure with the Browns, and we’re thrilled to be working with him.”

Director Wilson said: “As a huge fan of the first two films, I am very excited (if not a little intimidated) to be continuing the story of Paddington. It’s a massive responsibility, but all my efforts will be focussed on making a third film that honours the love so many people have for this very special bear.”

A number of the film collaborators were also behind a popular 2019 kids TV series update called The Adventures of Paddington, which aired on Nickelodeon and is now on Netflix.