‘Outer Range’: Prime Video Series Starring Josh Brolin Adds 5 To Cast For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Prime Video has expanded the cast for Season 2 of its neo-Western series Outer Range. Christian James (All American), Megan West (How To Get Away With Murder), Daniel Abeles (Women of the Movement), Kimberly Guerrero (The English) and Monette Moio (The Real Bros Of Simi Valley) have been tapped for recurring roles opposite Josh Brolin in the drama series. Character descriptions are being kept under wraps.

Created by Brian Watkins, Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness.

In addition to Brolin, cast also includes Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie and Will Patton.

The series comes from executive producers Charles Murray, who also serves as showrunner for Season 2, Heather Rae, Josh Brolin, Zev Borow, Watkins, Tony Krantz, and Plan B Entertainment for Amazon Studios. Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Ernest McNealey executive produce on behalf of Plan B.

James will appear next in the MRC film The Snack Shack and the Amazon Freevee limited series Casa Grande. Previous credits include a recurring arc on All American and Lionsgate’s Hell Fest. He is represented by Stride Management and Clear Talent Group.

West’s TV credits include This Is Us, Law & Order: SVU, Public Morals, Constantine and Person of Interest. Best known for her role as Lila Stangard opposite Viola Davis on How To Get Away With Murder, West also starred in the independent films, The Eyes and Apparition. She most recently recurred on Fox’s 9-1-1. West is repped by Gersh and Anonymous Content.

Abeles most recently appeared in the ABC anthology series Women of the Movement and will soon be seen in Taylor Sheridan’s Lioness for Paramount+. His other TV credits include The Good Wife, Smash, Welcome to the Wayne and Strange Angel. Abeles is repped by Stewart Talent and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

Guerrero’s recent television credits include Amazon’s limited series The English, Reservation Dogs, Rutherford Falls, and features The Glorias, Catch the Fair One, and Montana Story, among others. On stage, Guerrero originated the role of Johnna in Tracy Letts’ Tony Award-winning play August: Osage County. She is the current Artistic Director at UC Riverside where she serves as an Associate Professor in the department of Theater, Film and Digital Production. She is repped by AMT Artists in Los Angeles, BRS/Gage in New York, and Jamie Feldman of LGNAFC.

Moio was a series regular on Facebook Watch’s The Real Bros of Simi Valley, and recently guest starred on ABC’s Station 19. She is managed by Sweeney Entertainment.