Oscar & BAFTA Winners Tom Berkeley & Ross White Sign With U.S. & UK Agencies

Tom Berkeley and Ross White attend the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Berkeley and Ross White, the directing duo who recently won an Oscar and a BAFTA for short film An Irish Goodbye, have been signed by WME in the U.S. and Independent Talent Group in the UK.

An Irish Goodbye marked the duo’s second collaboration and went on to become the first short film in 30 years to win both an Academy Award and BAFTA Award for Best Live Action Short Film. Set in rural Northern Ireland, it follows a pair of estranged brothers who reunite following their mother’s untimely death. The film, which made history as the first Oscar winning film to star an actor with Down Syndrome, is also nominated for Best Short Film at the upcoming Irish Film & Television Awards.

Aged 27, Berkeley and White are the youngest British filmmakers ever to win an Oscar. They are now working towards their debut feature.

Berkeley and White began working as a filmmaking partnership in 2019, co-founding production company Floodlight Pictures. Their debut short, Roy, was one of ten films longlisted for the BAFTA Award for Best British Short Film.

The pair’s third and final short film, The Golden West — described as a “Celtic Western” — is due to begin festival release later this year.