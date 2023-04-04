Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan at the opening night of BAM's 'The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window'

Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan are heading to Broadway later this month in Lorraine Hansberry’s The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, producers announced today.

The production, which opened a sold-out run Off Broadway at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in February, is now set to be the final production of the 2022-23 Broadway season. Opening night for the limited, 80-performance run is Thursday, April 27, at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

Directed by Anne Kauffman, the revival will mark the first time the Hansberry play has been produced on Broadway in more than 50 years, and the first BAM-produced production to transfer to Broadway since The Gospel at Colonus 35 years ago.

Producing on Broadway will be Seaview, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, with Jeremy O. Harris and BAM.

The follow-up to Hansberry’s landmark 1959 play A Raisin in the Sun, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window debuted on Broadway in 1964 shortly before the playwright’s death on January 12, 1965, at age 34. The recent Off Broadway staging broke all house records at BAM’s Harvey Theater.

The revival’s Broadway opening night comes just two week’s after the fifth and final season premiere on April 14 of Brosnahan’s Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Set in New York’s Greenwich Village during the early 1960s, Brustein’s Window focuses on the troubled marriage of idealistic writer Sidney (Isaac, in his Broadway debut) and aspiring actor Iris (Brosnahan). As the couple’s marriage seems to crumble, their friends and neighbors in the politically progressive West Village weave in and out of the Brusteins’ apartment and lives.

“This production, directed by Anne Kauffman and originally produced and nurtured by David Binder at BAM, is a celebration of the radical artistic vision of Lorraine Hansberry at the zenith of her art making,” said Joi Gresham, Literary Trustee, Estate of Lorraine Hansberry, in a statement.

The complete cast of the BAM production will make the move to Broadway along with Isaac and Brosnahan, including Gus Birney, Julian De Niro, Glenn Fitzgerald, Andy Grotelueschen, Miriam Silverman and Raphael Nash Thompson. The understudy company features Joey Auzenne, Katya Campbell, Gregory Connors, and Brontë England Nelson.

The creative team includes dots (Scenic Design), Brenda Abbandandolo (Costume Design), John Torres (Lighting Design), Bray Poor (Sound Design), Leah Loukas (Wig Design), and Arminda Thomas (Dramaturg).