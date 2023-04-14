Olivia Wilde, A24 Team On TV Adaptation Of Jennifer Egan Novels ‘A Visit From The Goon Squad’ & ‘The Candy House’

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Egan’s best-selling novels A Visit from the Goon Squad and its sequel The Candy House are getting the TV treatment in a big way as A24 has optioned the rights to the books with Olivia Wilde attached to direct the series. Wilde also will exec produce along with Jennifer Fox.

A Visit from the Goon Squad won the 2011 Pulitzer Prize and is a set of 13 interrelated stories with a large set of characters all connected to Bennie Salazar, a record company executive, and his assistant, Sasha. Her bestselling 2022 follow-up novel The Candy House revisits some of the characters and their progeny.

Wilde has become one of the more in-demand directors in town, and this will mark her first major venture into television as a director. While A24 dominated the Oscars last month, its television unit also has been delivering acclaimed hits, most recently with the Netflix series Beef that premiered last weekend.

Wilde most recently directed, starred in and produced Don’t Worry Darling, which debuted at the Venice Film Festival and opened at No. 1 at the U.S. box office, going on to earn nearly $90M worldwide. It was the third-highest-grossing film by a female director in 2022. Her 2019 debut film, Booksmart, earned an Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature, a GLAAD Media Award for Best Film, a Writers Guild Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay and a Golden Globe nomination for lead actress Beanie Feldstein, among many other accolades.

Wilde also is attached to direct and develop an untitled Marvel film centered on Spider-Woman for Sony and Pascal Pictures and is developing a Christmas buddy film at Universal that she will also direct.

Wilde is repped by CAA and attorney PJ Shapiro. Egan is repped by CAA.