Linden Entertainment Signs ‘Elvis’ & ‘The Staircase’ Actor Olivia DeJonge

EXCLUSIVE: Rising Australian actress Olivia DeJonge (Elvis, The Staircase) has signed with Linden Entertainment for management.

DeJonge starred opposite Austin Butler in Baz Luhrmann’s celebrated Warner Bros drama Elvis, which grossed over $288M globally and this year notched eight Academy Award nominations including Best Picture. The actress portraying the King of Rock and Roll’s one-time wife, Priscilla Presley, was recognized with a Best Supporting Actress AACTA Award for her performance.

DeJonge also recently appeared in HBO Max’s true-crime limited series The Staircase, created by Antonio Campos, starring there opposite Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Rosemarie DeWitt, Sophie Turner, Dane DeHaan and Juliette Binoche.

The thesp earlier in her career earned a Young Artist Award nom for her starring turn in M. Night Shyamalan’s Uni horror-thriller The Visit, as well as a West Australian Screen Award for her work in the Maziar Lahooti short, Good Pretender. Other notable film credits for DeJonge include Caryn Waechter’s thriller The Sisterhood of Night, the Miranda Nation-directed Untertow and Sonejuhi Sinha’s crime thriller, Stray Dolls.

The actress, who will next be seen starring opposite David Harbour and Cooper Hoffman in Cooper Raiff’s film The Trashers, continues to be represented by CAA, Independent Management Company out of Australia, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Other notable clients of the premiere management, production and brand ventures company Linden Entertainment, founded by Nicole King and Stacy O’Neil in 2020, include Vin Diesel, Jennifer Garner, Amy Adams, Rachel Weisz, Eiza González, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Beanie Feldstein and Karen Gillan, to name a few. The company most recently wrapped production on the McG-directed Netflix film Family Leave, starring Garner, and is currently shooting Universal’s untitled Christmas-in-New-York movie starring Melissa McCarthy. Both films are slated for release later this year.