Octavia Spencer To Lead True-Crime Series About Oregon Highway Murders For Max & ID

Octavia Spencer is moving into true-crime.

The Self Made star will lead Lost Women Of Highway 20 for Max and Discovery ID.

The series, which comes from October Films, will examine the story of the crimes that happened on a desolate stretch of an Oregon highway.

Between the late 1970s and early 1990s, a number of girls and women disappeared or were raped and murdered along Highway 20. These include crimes against Marlene Gabrielsen, Kaye Turner, Rachanda Pickle, Melissa Sanders and Sheila Swanson

Lost Women Of Highway 20 will premiere later this year.

