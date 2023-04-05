NTR Jr To Star Opposite Hrithik Roshan in Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe Film ‘War 2’

RRR star N.T. Rama Rao Jr (aka NTR Jr) is set to star alongside Hrithik Roshan in War 2, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, which forms part of Indian studio Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe.

Ayan Mukerji is set to direct the film, which is expected to start shooting early next year, according to local press reports. Mukerji recently directed Disney’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, released last year.

“NTR Jr. is locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and it’s going to be an epic action adventure,” a trade source told the Indian press. “Their battle of wits and the fierce showdown will be an action spectacle worth experiencing on the big screen. The move by [YRF boss] Aditya Chopra enables War 2 to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi Film and also amped up the box office potential of the film.”

YRF’s spy universe has included the first installment of War, starring Roshan and Tiger Shroff, and recent blockbuster Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, both directed by Siddharth Anand. The franchise has also included the first two Tiger films – Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) – starring Salman Khan.

Other upcoming titles in the spy universe include Tiger 3, again starring Salman Khan, and Tiger vs Pathaan, which will see Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan facing off against each other. Tiger 3 is scheduled for release over the Diwali holidays in November.

NTR Jr is currently in production on his 30th film, known as NTR 30, directed by Koratala Siva and also starring Janhvi Kapoor.