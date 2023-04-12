NPR Quits Twitter Over “Inaccurate & Misleading” Government-Funded Media Label

NPR says it will no longer post fresh content to its 52 official feeds after the news organization was labeled “government-funded media” on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform.

NPR’s decision comes a week after the organization said it had stopped tweeting from its main Twitter account.

“At this point I have lost my faith in the decision-making at Twitter,” said NPR CEO John Lansing in an article posted on NPR’s website. “I would need some time to understand whether Twitter can be trusted again.”

NPR says the “government-funded media” label – the description was amended by Twitter after relenting on an initial “state-affiliated media” tag – is “inaccurate and misleading,” and notes that NPR is “a private, nonprofit company with editorial independence” that ” “receives less than 1 percent of its $300 million annual budget from the federally funded Corporation for Public Broadcasting.”

“I would never have our content go anywhere that would risk our credibility,” Lansing said in the NPR interview.

Lansing also addressed the issue in an email sent to NPR staff, writing, “It would be a disservice to the serious work you all do here to continue to share it on a platform that is associating the federal charter for public media with an abandoning of editorial independence or standards.”

In what apparently will be one of its final tweets, NPR invited followers to sign up for its newsletter, download its app and follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.