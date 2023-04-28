Nina Bloomgarden, James Tupper, Theo Germaine & Paige Collins Board Indie Erotic Thriller ‘Good Girl’ With Mary Beth Barrone

EXCLUSIVE: Nina Bloomgarden (The Resort), James Tupper (Big Little Lies), Theo Germaine (They/Them) and Paige Collins (Big House) have signed on to star alongside Mary Beth Barrone in the indie erotic thriller Good Girl, which Lauren Garroni is directing, in her feature debut. No details on their roles have been disclosed.

The film currently shooting in Los Angeles watches as an enterprising Sugar Baby, offered ten grand to move in with her Sugar Daddy, comes to discover the dark secrets trapped within his home. Pic is described as part biting dark comedy, part erotic thriller — but above all, a story about sex work through a feminist and queer lens.

Kelly Parker’s Mary Ellen Moffat is producing the film based on Bree Essirig and Garroni’s script. Exec producers include Barrone, Garroni, Essrig, Simon Brook and Brook Productions.

Bloomgarden was part of the core cast of Peacock’s darkly comedic mystery series The Resort from Palm Springs scribe Andy Siara and has also been seen in indies like Jane and Good Girl Jane, as well as the Netflix dramedy Fatherhood led by Kevin Hart. She appeared alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Arquette in the Amazon pilot Hot Pink and will next be seen in the film It’s What’s Inside from writer-director Greg Jardin.

Tupper is perhaps best known for his work on such series as Big Little Lies, The Hardy Boys, A Million Little Things, Revenge and Men in Trees, among others. He’s also over the years been seen in films like Playing for Keeps, Mr. Popper’s Penguins and Me and Orson Welles, in the latter Richard Linklater title, portraying iconic actor Joseph Cotten. Also coming up for him is the thriller Cold Copy, which has him starring alongside Bel Powley, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jacob Tremblay and more.

Most recently appearing in John Logan’s slasher They/Them for Universal, Peacock and Blumhouse, Germaine has also been seen on series like 4400, Work in Progress and The Politician.

Collins led the indie dramedy Big House and has also been seen on shows like Good Girls and Better Call Saul.

Bloomgarden is repped by UTA, The Artists Partnership in the UK, Artists First and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Tupper by Gersh, The Characters Talent Agency, Untitled Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Germaine by Gersh, Avalon Management and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz; and Collins by The Culbertson Group and Mrk Mgmt.