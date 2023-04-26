Nick Nesbitt Promoted To Vice President Of Studio Film Team At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Nesbitt has been upped to Vice President of the studio film team at Netflix.

Nesbitt has brought in and overseen many popular films while creating strong filmmaker relationships for Netflix including Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery with producer Ram Bergman, and The Extraction franchise and The Gray Man both with the Russo Brothers.

In his new capacity on the team run by Ori Marmur and Kira Goldberg, Nesbitt will oversee overall deals and continue to oversee an important slate of films, including the upcoming Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley starring Eddie Murphy, The Electric State starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Leave The World Behind starring Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali directed by Sam Esmail, Damsel starring Brown, and the Spy Kids reboot directed by Robert Rodriguez.

Before joining Netflix, Nesbitt worked at Netflix film chief Scott Stuber’s production company Stuber Films.