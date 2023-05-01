Nick Cannon Calls ‘Red Table Talk’ The “Toxic Table” After Cancellation & Says Facebook Watch Show Led To Infamous Oscar Slap

Nick Cannon is reacting to the news of the cancellation of Red Table Talk, the show hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

After Deadline broke the news that Facebook Watch was shutting down and putting an end to its original programming, Cannon said the cancellation of the talk show was “good.”

“If there was no Red Table Talk, then he wouldn’t have slapped the s**t out of Chris Rock,” the Masked Singer host said on his show The Daily Cannon.

Cannon was referencing Pinkett-Smith’s husband, Will Smith, slapping Rock at the Oscars after the comedian poked fun at his wife.

The All That alum referred to Red Table Talk as the “toxic table” and added, “Too much honesty can get your a** slapped in the face.”

Cannon implied that Pinkett Smith talking about the personal issues between her and her husband was what opened up their life to scrutiny.

“That was royalty, Will and Jada,” he added later. “Then they brought it to the table. I don’t want to know all this s**t about y’all.”

He continued, “I just want to mind my black own business. I don’t want to be up in everybody else’s kitchen. Keep that s**t to y’all selves.”

Cannon received pushback from co-host Abby de la Rosa who said, “It was an honest table. They are still [royalty]. It feels human, like, they’re human.”

She added, “It feels relatable. They’re trash too, like the rest of us.”

Since news of Red Table Talk being canceled by shutting down, a statement on their Facebook page mentioned they were looking to find a new home for the show.

“We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband,” read the statement. “We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come. We at Red Table are in talks of finding a new home and we’ll see you soon.”