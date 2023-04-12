‘Next Goal Wins’ Release Date Pushed By Searchlight

Searchlight Pictures has pushed back the release date for Taika Waititi‘s Next Goal Wins, the Michael Fassbender-led soccer comedy, which the Oscar winner wrote with Iain Morris. The Hawaii-set feature is now set to open on November 17th, having previously been dated for September 22nd.

Competitors for Next Goal Wins in its opening weekend at the box office will include Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, TriStar’s Eli Roth pic Thanksgiving and Uni’s Trolls Band Together. Pic had previously been set to open against Lionsgate’s The Expendables 4 and Sony’s The Book of Clarence.

Reteaming Waititi with Searchlight on the heels of his Oscar winner Jojo Rabbit, Next Goal Wins tells the story of the American Samoa soccer team, which suffered the worst loss in World Cup history, losing to Australia 31-0 in 2001. With the 2014 World Cup approaching, the team recruits a down on his luck, maverick coach (Fassbender) to help turn their fate around.

Producers on the pic included Garrett Basch of Film Rites, Jonathan Cavendish of Imaginarium Productions, and Mike Brett and Steve Jamison of Archer’s Mark. Elisabeth Moss, Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Lehi Falepapalangi, Semu Filipo, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House, Kaimana, Chris Alosio, Rhys Darby and Angus Sampson round out its cast.

Searchlight brought Raine Allen-Miller’s acclaimed romantic dramedy Rye Lane, which world premiered at Sundance 2023, to Hulu in the U.S. and Star internationally on March 31st. Other upcoming titles from the studio include the Hulu-bound Quasi (April 20), Kelvin Harrison Jr. starrer Chevalier (April 21) and Eva Longoria’s feature directorial debut Flamin’ Hot (June 9), which will be the first film to debut on Hulu and Disney+ simultaneously, as well as the buzzy Sundance pics Theater Camp (July 14) and Magazine Dreams (December 8).